Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Worldwide Satellite News Program "Spotlight", Tues. April 18, 2023
Watch this worldwide satellite television news program "Spotlight" featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the current security crisis in the Republic of Sudan.
To view the segment in its entirety just go to the following URL: (174) Spotlight - Sudan Fighting - YouTube
Over the last four days, people have been killed with many more injured. Abayomi Azikiwe points to the geopolitical significance of Sudan and the level of diplomacy needed to end the fighting.
The promotional language for the program said: "Fierce fighting is under way in Sudan between the Sudanese Army and the Sudanese Rapid Reaction Force which is a paramilitary force once part of the Sudanese military. After three days of attacks and counterattacks almost 200 civilians have been killed as the Sudanese people continue to be the losers in this latest power struggle."
The program aired live on Tues. April 18, 2023. Along with Abayomi Azikiwe, there was Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow at the Africa-Asia Dialogues in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa.
