Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed over Satellite Radio Broadcast "By Any Means Necessary", April 17, 2023
Listen to Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, in the second segment of the worldwide satellite radio broadcast entitled "By Any Means Necessary".
You can hear the program in its entirety by going to the following link: Global South Continues Trend Against US Economic Dominance (sputnikglobe.com)
According to the promotional language for the program:
"In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss ongoing fighting in Sudan between the government of the country and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group and how the conflict’s roots are found in the 2021 coup, how popular movements in Sudan have responded to this fighting as they continue to call for democracy and civilian control, and how internal divisions in the country have benefited oil and gas interests in the country."
