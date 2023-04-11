Abyei Area Issue a Priority Not to be Delayed, Says Daglo
The Vice-President of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo speaking to reporters in Khartoum (SUNA photo)
April 9, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Vice-President of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has emphasized the need for continued coordination and cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan.
Daglo, also Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Political and Administrative Oversight of Abyei area, said the move would help build trust and exchange views on how to provide a solid basis for the final solution for the Abyei area issue.
He was speaking at the joint meeting between Sudan and South Sudan on Abyei area at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Sunday.
Dago further stressed that despite the critical conditions that Sudan is going through, holding the meeting was a priority in appreciation of the sensitivity of the area’s issue and the human suffering that the communities are going through.
He also emphasized the importance of reaching positive results to put Abyei area on the path of just and sustainable peace, through the meeting held in Khartoum.
According to the Sudanese official, the common historical ties between the communities of the area and the strategic relations that unite Sudan and South Sudan are all motivating factors that contribute to achieving real progress that guarantees a better future for the residents of the disputed oil-producing region.
He, however, called for activating joint mechanisms and creating an appropriate environment that contributes to enhancing security, development and stability for the benefit of communities in the area, while stressing the importance of the participation of stakeholders and citizens of the area to enhance joint action and create an environment conducive to peaceful coexistence.
The Vice President of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council urged the international community to cooperate and play a role that goes beyond humanitarian aid, to the implementation of development projects that promote local communities.
Meanwhile, South Sudan Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime emphasized the importance of reaching a final solution on Abyei issue.
He said citizens of the contested region had paid the bill of tensions in the area.
Manime urged the Misseriya and Dinka Ngok to contribute to resolving the Abyei issue, reviewing the history of coexistence between the two tribes in the area.
He reviewed the efforts of the Abyei issue committees in South Sudan and Sudan to discuss the issue in all its aspects to reach a final solution, stressing their readiness to reach a final solution to the issue and to reach the best and optimal solution.
Manime urged all parties to strive towards reaching a sustainable peace in Abyei area.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment