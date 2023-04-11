Political Forces Have to Step Aside, if They Fail to Reach Consensus: al-Burhan Says
Al-Burhan calls for a political agreement to achieve transition in Sudan on April 7, 2023
April 7, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, called on political forces to step aside if they are unable to reach a consensus and put an end to the political crisis.
Al-Burhan made this call during an iftar invitation hosted by Sovereignty Council member Yasser Al-Atta. The Rapid Support Forces Commander, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti,” was absent due to his travel to Darfur.
The FFC was represented by Khalid Omer Youssid the spokesman of the political process and a delegation from the National Umma Party. While Minni Minnawi was the only leader to take part in the event from the non-signatories.
“We have witnessed controversies among political groups, and frankly, I urge all of them to step aside. We, and they, the Democratic Bloc and the (FFC) Central Council, let us move away and make room for others. We have wasted four years repeating the same words, and no one wants to accept the others. Everyone wants to get the biggest share,” Al-Burhan said.
Al-Burhan’s call comes after recent statements by the non-signatory Democratic Bloc about receiving an offer to give them 47% of the political mechanism that designates the new government. But the FFC leaders denied the allegation.
On the other hand, talks between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces are stalled over the chairmanship of the military command and the integration process of the paramilitary force.
In his speech, Al-Burhan stressed the need to prioritize the national interest, adding that no one can achieve the transition alone. He further said that if the two sides fail to reach an agreement, they will establish a national consensus bloc that can achieve the transition.
“If we fail to reach an agreement, we will resort to the second option and create the largest bloc of national consensus, which can lead the country and drive change,” he said, hinting at his past statements about organizing elections by a caretaker government.
Commenting on the slow progress in the talks over the RSF integration, al-Burhan said that minor things remain and an agreement over the pending issues is expected soon.
The head of the Sovereign Council said they are aware of the machinations and obstacles the enemies of democratic change seek to place to undermine the political process.
“But we believe that this is the path that will lead to keeping the army away from politics,” he said, expressing his faith in the democratic transition.
At the beginning of his speech, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese army said their patience should not be seen as a weakness or unwillingness. He added that the first thing they learn in the military academy is to be patient.
“We pursue what we want patiently, even if we have to search for it with a needle until we find it.”
(ST)
