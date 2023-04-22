Air Defense Forces Work in Skies Over Crimea, Says Governor
There are no casualties or damage
SIMFEROPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Air defense systems worked out in the skies over Crimea, there are no casualties or damage, the head of the region Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.
"Our air defense forces worked in the skies over Crimea. There is no damage or casualties. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information," he said.
