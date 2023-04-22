Saturday, April 22, 2023

Air Defense Forces Work in Skies Over Crimea, Says Governor

There are no casualties or damage

SIMFEROPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Air defense systems worked out in the skies over Crimea, there are no casualties or damage, the head of the region Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Our air defense forces worked in the skies over Crimea. There is no damage or casualties. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information," he said.

