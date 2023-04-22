Revolts Erupt Among Ukrainian Troops in Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka
According to founder of the PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, they are dropping their arms and walking out
Yevgeny Prigozhin Sergey Bobylev/TASS
MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Rebellions have begun among Ukrainian servicemen in Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka, as they are dropping their arms and walking out, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the PMC Wagner, said on Saturday.
"Revolts have begun among the servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka. They are dropping their arms, rising and leaving," said Prigozhin, cited on his press service’s Telegram channel.
This is how Prigozhin responded to a request to comment on reports that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had demanded from Ground Forces Commander Alexander Syrsky that his troops stand their ground in Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) until May 9, so as "to prevent a big informational victory of Russia."
Artyomovsk, located in the Kiev-controlled area of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), is a major transport hub supplying the Ukrainian military grouping in Donbass. Yan Gagin, an advisor to DPR head, told TASS on April 18 that Russia’s forces had taken control of nearly 90% of Artyomovsk.
