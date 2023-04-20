Ayatollah Khamenei Pardons, Commutes Sentences of 1,760 Inmates Over Upcoming Eid al-Fitr
Thursday, 20 April 2023 4:41 PM
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (Photo by leader.ir)
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of over 1,700 prisoners, as Iranians, along with other Muslims around the globe, get ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,760 prisoners, including those found guilty in courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.
The Leader’s decision came in response to a letter from Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei regarding prisoners found eligible for receiving the clemency by the relevant judicial authority.
Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. It marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.
The occasion falls on the first day of the 10th lunar calendar month of Shawwal, the start of which varies based on the sighting of the new moon by local religious authorities. This year, the Eid falls on April 22 in Iran.
Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of inmates upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.
The clemency, however, does not apply to all types of prisoners, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery and embezzlement.
