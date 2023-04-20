Iran Urges Integrity Among Muslim Countries Against Israeli Crimes
Thursday, 20 April 2023 9:11 PM
Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi (R) and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Iran urges integrity among the world's Muslim countries in the face of the Israeli regime's crimes targeting the Palestinians.
President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks on Thursday during a phone call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The chief executive condemned the occupying regime's recent attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City -- which is Islam's third holiest site -- and its targeting of defenseless Palestinians, who were simply observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan there.
Raeisi laid emphasis on the necessity of integrity and coordination among the Muslim countries toward the prevention of the regime's actions and the provision of support for the Palestinian people.
Since the start of Ramadan, the Israeli regime has conducted near-daily attacks on Palestinian worshipers at the holy compound, expelling hundreds of them.
The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemns the Israeli desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and violent raids on Palestinian worshipers.
The Israeli forces have also imposed severe restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians through the gates of the compound. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers press ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of the regime’s forces during the Jewish holiday of Passover.
Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi turned to the issue of Iran's regional policy, considering expansion and reinforcement of relations with the neighbors to be the priority of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy.
Addressing the issue of regional development, Raeisi said, "Regional progress is possible under the aegis of negotiations, interactions, and cooperation among the countries of the region."
For his part, the Qatari official likewise vehemently condemned the Israeli regime's recent atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian nation, saying, "Qatar's constant position concerning the issue of Palestine [consists of] support for the oppressed people of this country and condemnation of the Zionist regime's acts of aggression."
Al Thani also pointed to his country's strong relations with Iran, expressing Doha's readiness for development of its ties with the Islamic Republic in all areas.
The officials, meanwhile, felicitated each other on the upcoming occasion of the Muslim festivities of Eid al-Fitr, which is set to mark the end of Ramadan.
