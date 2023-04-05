Chinese, Russian Prime Ministers Hold Telephone Conversation — Chinese TV
The 27th regular meeting between the heads of the governments of Russia and China was held on December 5 last year by video link
Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
BEIJING, April 4. /TASS/. The Premier of China’s State Council, Li Qiang, has held had a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday, China’s central television said without elaborating.
In March, China’s President Xi Jinping, during a visit to Russia, invited Mishustin to pay a visit China as soon as possible to establish close ties with Li. Xi stressed that it was necessary to restore the mechanism of regular meetings between the two countries’ heads of government.
The March session of the National People's Congress resulted in the appointment of Li Qiang as Premier of China’s State Council.
