Chinese-Russian Relations Aimed Against No One — Chinese Premier
BEIJING, April 4. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia rest on the principles of non-alignment and non-confrontation and are not aimed against any third countries, China’s Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday during a phone call with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
"Under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state, Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are developing nicely in this new era," China’s Central Television channel quoted him as saying.
"Relations between China and Russia rest on [the principles of] non-alignment with any blocs, non-confrontation and are not aimed against any third countries," the Chinese premier stressed, adding that the two countries are committed to the principles of mutual trust and mutual benefit.
China’s President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia in March 2023. This was his first foreign visit after being re-elected for another term of office. The visit yielded a package of documents, including the Joint Statement on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era and the Joint Statement on Pre-2030 Development Plan on Priorities in China-Russia Economic Cooperation.
