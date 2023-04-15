General Secretary Kim Jong Un Highly Praises Members of National Defense Science Research Field
April 14, 2023
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, highly praised members of the national defence science research field for making a distinguished contribution to the epochal strengthening of the strategic force of the DPRK.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un proposed conferring the title of Labour Hero of the DPRK on more than 10 major persons concerned in the field of relevant defence science research who have greatly contributed to developing new strategic weapons again, true to the Party's strategic line of steadily developing more advanced and powerful means, which are essential for defending the DPRK and deterring aggression, both in quality and quantity, and to proving the real condition of the DPRK's strategic force and convincing the people of the eternal overwhelming victory and fully demonstrating once again the absolute might of the DPRK's defence science and technology.
He also issued an order to promote Colonel Han Kum Bok, vice-director of the relevant institute of the General Missile Bureau, to major general.
Upon receiving the high appreciation of Kim Jong Un, all the members of the national defence science research field vowed to remain eternally faithful to the noble sense of mission of making a dynamic development of the nuclear strategic force of the DPRK and more dynamically advance toward the goal of developing weapons by leaping progress.
KCNA
No comments:
Post a Comment