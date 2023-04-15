Russia’s Regular Call-up to Run Until Mid-July – General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces
As part of the next spring draft, 52 thousand people have already received, said Colonel Andrei Biryukov, head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces
MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. As many as 52,000 Russian young men have already received draft letters as part of a regular spring call-up, of whom 21,000 have been found fit for military service, Colonel Andrey Biryukov, who is in charge of mobilization at the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces, told reporters on Saturday.
"The spring call-up, which began on April 1, is running according to plan and will finish on July 15. So far, 52,000 citizens have received draft orders and more than 50,000 men have arrived at military commissariats," he said.
According to the military official, 21,000 people qualify for military service, with 29,000 more disqualified.
"I’d like to stress that all army deferrals for citizens will still be valid. And e-draft orders will not be mailed in bulk," Biryukov said.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that provides for the establishment of a single registry of people eligible for military service and the introduction of electronic military summonses.
According to the law, hard copies of draft orders that are sent to people eligible for military service will be supplemented by electronic copies. An electronic summons will be considered served once it’s posted to the person’s account on "a relevant online service, in an information system".
