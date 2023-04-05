Haste Makes Waste: Russia to Respond to Finland’s Accession to NATO in Due Time — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed to what he described as "curious statements by official representatives in some Western media, including those in the US," who "all of a sudden decided for some reason that there will be no reaction from the Russian side"
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP, File
MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to hurry its response to Finland's accession to NATO and it will make the countermeasures public in a calm manner and in due time, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.
"We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here. Why should we?" he said. "We will calmly disclose what we will do in response when the time is ripe."
Ryabkov pointed to what he described as "curious statements by official representatives in some Western media, including those in the US," who "all of a sudden decided for some reason that there will be no reaction from the Russian side."
"They are deeply mistaken," Ryabkov stressed. "A reaction will follow."
No comments:
Post a Comment