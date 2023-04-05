Moscow Court Arrests Woman Charged with Blast that Killed Military Blogger
According to the investigation, on April 2, 2023 Darya Trepova, following instructions from her handlers in Ukraine, brought a statuette bomb to a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg and gave it as a gift to military blogger Maxim Fomin, known by his penname Vladlen Tatarsky
MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court on Tuesday remanded in custody Darya Trepova, accused of committing a terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg that killed military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.
The court sustained the investigation’s request for remanding Darya Trepova in custody until June 2, 2023, the judge said.
The court read out only the operative part of the verdict. Its motives remain unknown. The defense had asked for a measure of restraint not related to imprisonment.
According to the investigation, on April 2, 2023 Trepova, following instructions from her handlers in Ukraine, brought a statuette bomb to a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg and gave it as a gift to military blogger Maxim Fomin, known by his penname Vladlen Tatarsky. As a result of the explosion that followed seconds later Fomin died. More than 30 people who were in the cafe at the moment suffered injuries. Trepova is accused of committing a crime described in article 205 and article 222.1 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act committed by an organized group, resulting in the intentional death of a person and illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group).
No comments:
Post a Comment