Hemetti, Troika Envoy Discuss Military Standoff in Northern Sudan
Western envoys speak to the media after meeting with Sudan military leader and his deputy on February 8, 2023
April 13, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemedti” held a telephone meeting with Troika envoys on Thursday in a bid to de-escalate tensions between him and the Sudanese army in Merowe of Northern State.
Peter Lord, Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa, Sudan, and South Sudan in the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, Robert Fairweather UK’s Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, and Jon Anton Johnson Norway’s Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan jointly took part in the virtual meeting with the RSF commander.
According to a statement released by the Sovereign Council, the meeting discussed the current political developments in Sudan and the efforts being made to complete the political process.
“The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council provided the envoys with an update on the situation in the country. He further emphasized his unwavering commitment to the signed framework agreement and the need for the military institution to disengage from political activities. He also expressed his dedication to promoting stability and supporting Sudan’s democratic transition process,” read the statement.
The Troika envoy did not issue a statement about the meeting. But it intervened after the RSF military escalation with the Sudanese army.
The statement of the Sovereign Council said that the envoys voiced their support for the framework agreement signed on December 5th, which they see as crucial to resolving the crisis and laying the foundation for a future civilian government in the country.
(ST)
