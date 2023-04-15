EU, Troika Diplomats Call for De-escalating Military Tensions in Sudan
Al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council meets with visiting envoys of the EU, Troika countries to discuss the dialogue process on April 28, 2022
April 13, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Western diplomats have called for de-escalation in Sudan after the deployment of militiamen in Merowe, Northern State, led to increased tensions between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In a joint statement on Thursday, the Special Envoys and Representatives from France, Germany, Norway, the UK, the US, and the European Union expressed their deep concern about the risks of escalation and called for Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to take active steps to reduce tensions.
“We call on Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to take active steps to reduce tensions,” reads a statement released on Thursday.
“We urge them to hold to their commitments and engage constructively to resolve outstanding issues on security sector reform to establish a future unified, professional military accountable to a civilian government,”. further stressed the joint statement.
On Wednesday, hundreds of RSF troops arrived in Merowe without coordination with military leadership, prompting the Sudanese army to surround the militiamen and request their immediate departure.
This standoff suspended talks in Khartoum between the two military sides over the integration of the militia into the regular army. The discussions are part of an internationally supported process aimed at restoring a civilian transitional government overthrown by the military in October 2021.
The joint statement warned that the ongoing escalation threatens to derail negotiations toward the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government.
The diplomats emphasized that it is time to enter into a final political agreement that can deliver on the democratic aspirations of the people of Sudan. They further reiterated that the restoration of a civilian government is crucial to resuming international assistance to the country.
