IAEA Head Adjusting His Zaporozhye NPP Security Initiative — Russian Diplomat
Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporozhye NPP on March 29
A view of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Energodar Erik Romanenko/TASS
MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is trying to "adjust" his initiative on security and safety of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to speed up its implementation, there is no question of delaying the process. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, said this talking to TASS.
According to the diplomat, certain changes in Grossi's approaches to ensuring nuclear and physical nuclear safety and security at the Zaporozhye NPP occurred even before his last visit to the plant on March 29.
"He [Grossi] refused to use the word "zone" and clearly indicated that the object of protection would be the plant itself, without the territories adjacent to it. It seems that there is no question of delaying the process. Rafael Grossi is trying to adjust his initiative in such a way as to speed up its implementation," Ulyanov explained.
Grossi visited the Zaporozhye NPP on March 29. He inspected the plant facilities that had been damaged in Ukrainian shelling attacks. In particular, he could see the site between the coolant reservoirs at the fourth power unit that had been hit by a Ukrainian rocket. It was Grossi’s second visit to the nuclear power plant in the past six months (his first visit took place on September 1, 2022).
On April 5, the head of the IAEA visited Kaliningrad and discussed the security issues of the Zaporozhye NPP there with high-ranking representatives of several Russian agencies.
IAEA Head Will Have to Go Extra Mile in Dialogue with Kiev on Zaporozhye NPP — Diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that the consultations on this issue, which took place on April 5 during Grossi's visit to Kaliningrad, "were held in a businesslike and constructive manner"
MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will have to make further efforts to convince Kiev to support the agency's initiative to protect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, told TASS.
"As for the continuation of the negotiation process on the security of Zaporozhye NPP, the director general will apparently have to make further efforts to convince the Ukrainian side to reconsider its position and support Grossi's initiative," Ulyanov said, answering a question about the prospects for the negotiation process around the Zaporozhye NPP.
"Actually, in this case, Kiev is only required to confirm the inadmissibility of shelling this peaceful nuclear facility," the diplomat added.
Ulyanov noted that the consultations on this issue, which took place on April 5 during Grossi's visit to Kaliningrad, "were held in a businesslike and constructive manner."
"The agency’s Director General and Russian negotiators discussed possible steps to improve interaction at the "site" of the Zaporozhye NPP. Issues of current and future cooperation between Russia and the IAEA in other areas were also discussed," he said.
Chances to reach agreement on protection of Zaporozhye NPP remain — diplomat
Earlier, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, said that Russia and the IAEA are conducting a constructive and professional dialogue on protection the Zaporozhye NPP
MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. There are still chances to reach an agreement on security and safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but they are slim, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, told TASS.
"The chances of reaching an agreement, of course, remain, but they are not too great yet. In fact, the matter rests on the negative position of Kiev," he said.
Earlier, Ulyanov, on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel, said that Russia and the IAEA are conducting a constructive and professional dialogue on protection the Zaporozhye NPP and that the head of the organization, Rafael Grossi, is correcting his proposals in this area. He noted that the IAEA Director General, in particular, removed the word "zone" from his proposal on ensuring security at the ZNPP, "which has a territorial aspect" and "which may make it difficult for Kiev to make a positive decision" on the plant's security.
