Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group in Southern Donetsk Area
"A Leleka UAV was shot down by small arms fire," Alexander Gordeyev said
© Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/TASS
MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the southern Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for the Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev reported on Friday.
"In the southern Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East thwarted an attempt to reconnoiter our troop forward positions by fire and also destroyed an enemy reconnaissance group. A pickup truck and up to 20 militants were eliminated. The team of an Osa-AKM air defense system shot down a Leleka unmanned aerial vehicle," the spokesman said.
In the Zaporozhye direction, a Russian Penitsillin artillery reconnaissance system uncovered and the teams of Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns destroyed two enemy howitzers in areas near the settlements of Zatishye and Chervonaya Krinitsa in counter-battery fire, Gordeyev said.
"A Leleka UAV was shot down by small arms fire," the spokesman said.
