Immortal Exploits Performed for Military Buildup
April 9, 2023
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s election as chairman of the National Defence Commission of the DPRK (April 9 1993), the Korean people recollect with deep emotion the greatness of the Chairman.
Kim Jong Il successfully settled all problems arising in state building and national defence by proficiently combining politics and military for over half a century after starting his leadership over the Korean revolutionary armed forces with the field guidance over the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division of the Korean People’s Army on August 25 1960.
During the Arduous March when the country was undergoing terrible ordeals, in particular, he formulated Songun politics as the main socialist political mode for the first time in history with keen insight into the prevailing situation and the requirements of the developing revolution, and built up the country’s overall strength by relying on the enormous military might.
He remarkably boosted the military capability by setting the expanding of the national defence capacity as the primary task in state building and activities.
He identified the KPA as the main force of the revolution and clarified all tasks and ways for army building in the Songun era in a comprehensive way, ranging from the Party’s political work to military training, supply service and cultural and leisure activities. Under his wise leadership, the KPA grew up to be a powerful revolutionary army fully possessed of politico-ideological and military technological power.
He devoted tireless efforts to developing the DPRK’s defence industry into an independent one capable of manufacturing by itself military hardware needed for modern warfare and to advancing the country to the status of military giant with great nuclear deterrent.
Just before the DPRK conducted an underground nuclear test in 2006, the US imperialists were being hell bent on unprecedentedly frantic military exercises and arms buildup and intensifying international sanctions against it. Urging it to choose between the future and nuke, they threatened to launch an immediate military strike if it conducted the nuclear test.
But the DPRK carried out the historic nuclear test in defiance of the enemy’s manoeuvres, thanks to the extraordinary courage and nerve of Kim Jong Il, a great brilliant commander born of heaven.
The completely successful nuclear test relying on its own intelligence and technology 100 percent enabled the DPRK to alter the stereotyped global political landscape centred on nuclear powers and more squarely fight against the US, the world’s “only superpower”.
His wise guidance for developing an independent and modern defence industry enabled the DPRK to become a dignified nuclear weapons state and overpower aggressor forces in the political and military showdown.
It is his greatest exploit that he radically enhanced the position of the country and people and absolutely guaranteed the prosperity of the country and all generations to come by boosting the military capability of the country.
The Fifth Session of the 12th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK in April 2012, in accordance with the ardent desire and will of the whole Party, the entire army and all the people, solemnly declared at home and abroad that it supplemented the content on holding Kim Jong Il, who increased the country’s politico-military strength to the highest level and ushered in a heyday in the building of a powerful socialist country, in high esteem as the eternal Chairman of the National Defence Commission of the DPRK to the Socialist Constitution of the DPRK and adopted it as a decree of the Supreme People’s Assembly.
