National Photo Exhibition Opens to Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Kim Il Sung
A national photo exhibition “Immortal exploits performed in Korean-style socialist rural development” opened in the run-up to the 111th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung at the People’s Palace of Culture in Pyongyang on April 6.
Seen in the venue of the exhibition are photos telling the immortal exploits of the peerlessly great men who indicated the path ahead of the socialist rural construction and trained agricultural workers into the masters of the country and rural revolutionaries.
Its opening ceremony was attended by Ri Il Hwan, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Choe Hui Thae, chairman of the Pyongyang Municipal People’s Committee, Ri Myong Chol, secretary of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the WPK, officials concerned and working people in the city.
Sung Jong Gyu, minister of Culture, delivered an opening address.
After the opening ceremony, participants looked round the venue.
2023-04-07
