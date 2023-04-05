Non-Signatory Coalition Rejects Talks on Sudan’s Political Process
Gaffar al-Mirghani of the Democratic Bloc and Abdel Aziz al-Hilu speak to the media in Juba on Feb 23, 2023
April 3, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – An official of a non-signatory group told Sudan Tribune on Monday that the Democratic Bloc coalition rejected the formation of a joint committee to discuss joining the political process.
The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) are seeking to persuade several non-signatory groups to join the political process to restore a civilian-led government.
The pro-democracy alliance picked six non-signatory members of the Democratic Bloc. But the coalition called for all its 16 groups to be accepted so that they could be represented on an equal basis with the FFC.
Abdel Aziz Uri of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) told Sudan Tribune that “the Forces for Freedom and Change refused to establish a joint committee with equal representation from both sides to address differences and bring together civilian forces”.
He added that they insisted on an inclusive dialogue involving all political and social components in Sudan to agree on how to rule the country without interference from the military or foreign diplomats.
The FFC says that the coalition of non-signatories includes fabricated groups with no representation. Additionally, the Democratic Bloc sought to establish a broader coalition after a meeting sponsored by the Egyptian government in February.
Uri welcomed the postponement of the signing of the final agreement following differences between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.
“The postponement is in the interest of the security and stability of Sudan and to prevent sliding towards the abyss,” he said.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment