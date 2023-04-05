Slowdown in Military Talks May Delay Political Agreement in Sudan
The political process spokesman Khalid Omer reads the final communiqué of the dismantlement conference on January 12, 2023
April 3, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Civil parties to the framework agreement are concerned that further delay in reaching an agreement on security and military reforms could lead to postponing the signing of the political declaration for the second time.
In the past few days, the joint military-technical committees have held three closed-door meetings to agree on the integration of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the Sudanese army (SAF) and the unification of command and units.
The two parties have not made any progress in drawing up a time matrix for security and military reform, although the deadline for signing the final agreement on the sixth of April is approaching.
The spokesperson for the Unionist Alliance, Mohamed Abdel-Hakam, told Sudan Tribune that other options are being discussed between the civil and military sides.
“If the disagreement persists, the civil and military signatories could postpone the signing for another two days,” Abdel Hakam added.
He also mentioned the possibility of exploring other options to resolve the issue and seeking to restore democratic transition and end the coup.
Discussions are focused on four stages of the integration of the RSF in the national army.
Al-Sudani newspaper reported that the two sides diverge over the chairmanship of the joint command.
The national army proposes that it returns to the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese army while the paramilitary says it should be under the command of the head of state.
The joint command is composed of four SAF senior officers and two RSF officers.
Speaking about the integration process of the paramilitary forces, Abdel Hakam said that there are three proposals: two years, five years and eight years.
“The technical committees are capable of establishing a logical and objective hierarchy for the integration of the forces into the unified professional army at a suitable time,” he emphasized.
He added that the technical committees currently are developing a matrix of the agreed-upon integration plan, including the forces’ equipment, formations, and organizational structure at the element, battalion, and command staff levels.
Abdul Hakam stressed that the technical committees are currently developing a matrix of what has been agreed upon on the integration of these forces.
He added that it is a precedent in the history of the army and Sudan that needs research, detailed study and technical solutions from the committees.
The RSF integration process includes more than 100,000 fighters with heavy military equipment.
Since the fall of the former regime, the RSF doubled its military personnel and developed its military capacities as well as economic activities following a decision by the head of the Transitional Military Council Abdel Fttah al-Burhan to separate the paramilitary force from the army on July 30, 2019.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment