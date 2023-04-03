Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. April 1, 2023
Listen to the Sat. April 1, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/01 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the devastating tornados which struck several states in the South and Midwest of the United States; Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has threatened to file a lawsuit against the government over an alleged assassination attempt; an announced agreement to reestablish yet another interim government in the Republic of Sudan has been postponed; and the U.S. Department of Justice is taking legal action against Norfolk Southern trains for the derailment which destroyed a town in Ohio.
In other news, longtime political prisoner and author, Mumia Abu-Jamal, has been denied in his attempt to win a new trial after 41 years in detention.
In the second and third hours we look back on the 55th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968.
We will review several speeches he delivered in California and Washington, D.C. leading up to his murder in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
