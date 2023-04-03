Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. April 2, 2023
Listen to the Sun. April 2, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/02 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the cholera outbreak in the Republic of Mozambique in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddie; in Burundi 13 miners have been killed as a result of a flood; Kenyan opposition leaders have called off additional anti-government demonstrations; and the foreign minister of Japan is scheduled to pay an official visit to the People's Republic of China.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on the 55th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968.
We look back on the final speech of the Civil Rights and Antiwar leader delivered the night prior to his assassination.
We then review the news reports on the assassination and the eruption of mass demonstrations and urban rebellions in more than 100 cities following the murder of Dr. King.
