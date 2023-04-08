Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. April 8, 2023
Listen to the Sat. April 8, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this episode just go to the following link: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/panafricanjournal/2023/04/08/pan-african-journal-worldwide-radio-broadcast
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian region of Gaza and neighboring Lebanon over the last several days; Tennessee Republican lawmakers have expelled two African American state representatives from their seats at the Capitol in Nashville; Burkina Faso in West Africa has removed French military and diplomatic influence in their country and is looking to the Russian Federation for security assistance; and South African Communist Party (SACP) and the African National Congress (ANC) leader Chris Hani was martyred 30 years ago this weekend.
In the second hour we look in-depth at the circumstances and actual proceedings in Nashville that resulted in the removal of two young African American men from their positions as state representatives in Tennessee.
Finally, we pay tribute to Paul L. Robeson, Sr. whose 125th posthumous birthday is being celebrated this month.
