An Underwater Strategic Weapon System Test Conducted
A relevant defence science research institute of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea conducted a test of an underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7.
The unmanned underwater nuclear attack craft “Haeil-2,” which was deployed for the test at Kajin Port in Kumya County of South Hamgyong Province on the afternoon of April 4, reached the waters off Ryongdae Port in Tanchon City of South Hamgyong Province set as the mock target waters on the afternoon of April 7 after cruising along an oval and pattern-8 course simulating the distance of 1 000 kilometres in the East Sea of Korea for 71 hours and 6 minutes and correctly set off the test warhead underwater.
The test fully verified the reliability and lethal strike capability of the underwater strategic weapon system.
The system will serve as a dominant military potential of the armed forces of the DPRK indispensable for checking all sorts of evolving military actions of the enemy and removing their threats, and defending the country.
2023-04-08
