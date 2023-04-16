SRF Arrest Egyptian Military in Northern Sudan Air Base
Egyptian army officers arrested by the RSF in Merowe on April 15, 2023-
April 15, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) released a video on Saturday showcasing the arrest of some Egyptian military officers at the Merowe Air Base located in northern Sudan.
According to an update posted on their Facebook page, the RSF stated that they captured the military base in Merowe and regular troops surrendered to their forces.
In a brief video released by the Rapid Support Forces, Egyptian nationals were featured along with a man claiming to be a captain in the Egyptian Armed Forces who said he was the commander of the small force.
Numerous reports have been circulating about the Egyptian military’s presence at the Marawi Airport, which served for joint military exercises for the two armies.
The RSF explained that they deployed its troops in Merowe to prevent the Egyptian armed forces from holding the airport and eventually striking its forces.
However, the Sudanese army spokesperson refuted the claims of any Egyptian forces at the airport. Also, Abdel Mahmoud Omer, the director of state airports, had earlier stated that the Egyptian presence in Meroe was part of military joint training.
In addition, an Egyptian military spokesperson stated that they were closely monitoring the situation in Sudan in light of the presence of Egyptian forces conducting training activities.
“The Egyptian armed forces are in close coordination with the Sudanese authorities to ensure the safety of our troops during the joint training exercises,” the Egyptian military official said.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment