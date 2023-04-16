Sudanese Army Regains Control of Merowe Airport
Merowe Airport file photo
April 16, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – An official from the Sudanese army on Sunday said that they have successfully regained control of the air base at the Meroe airport in the northern state.
On Saturday, the Rapid Support Forces had taken over the airport and air base and even released videos showcasing their soldiers alongside captured Egyptian officers.
However, 24 hours later, the Sudanese armed forces managed to reclaim the air base from the Rapid Support Forces, according to a military official who spoke to Sudan Tribune.
The military official further disclosed that “the army had dealt a severe blow to the rebellious militia forces in terms of military equipment”. He also shared that over a hundred soldiers and officers of the Rapid Support had been apprehended.
On Sunday afternoon, while the attack was taking place against the RSF forces in Merowe, the paramilitary group released a video where a militia military said they were in full control of the airport.
The deployment of the RSF in the northern Sudan city was the point of no return in the relationship between the regular army and the paramilitary force.
The military source said that the RSF forces fled from Meroe, taking several military pilots of the Egyptian army captured on Saturday.
The exact number of the Egyptian military personnel is unknown but the Sudanese and Egyptian army confirmed their presence in Merowe.
The military added that over a hundred RSF vehicles had withdrawn from the airport and that the army is presently pursuing them.
(ST)
