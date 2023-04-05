US-made HIMARS Rockets in Ukraine Operation
It is reported that Russian forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day
MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.
"Air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and also destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.
Russian forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, a motor vehicle and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed," the spokesman said.
Russian forces eliminate 225 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area
Russian forces eliminated roughly 225 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
The strikes eliminated as many as 225 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun and a D-30 howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.
Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area
Russian forces destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 65 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units, aircraft and artillery of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.
Russian forces destroy about 70 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas
Russian forces destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and a D-20 howitzer in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Ugledar and Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Orekhov and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.
"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 70 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the general said.
Russian forces eliminate 10 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area
Russian forces destroyed about 10 Ukrainian troops and two D-30 howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kherson direction, as many as 10 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot
Russian forces destroyed a missile/artillery armament depot and three artillery ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"Three enemy artillery ammunition depots were obliterated in areas near the settlements of Ogurtsovo in the Kharkov Region, Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region. In the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a missile/artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army was wiped out," the spokesman said.
Russian forces strike over 80 Ukrainian artillery units in past day
Russian forces struck over 80 Ukrainian artillery units in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 83 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 96 areas," the spokesman said.
Russian forces destroy over 4,500 field artillery guns in Ukraine operation
Russian forces have destroyed over 4,500 Ukrainian field artillery guns and mortars over the period of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.
"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 405 aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3,651 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,534 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,078 multiple rocket launchers, 4,501 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,292 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.
