Kremlin Not Optimistic About Prospects for Resuming Gas Deliveries via Nord Stream
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "remains convinced that it is necessary to ensure a transparent international investigation into the acts of terrorism that resulted in the destruction of this important artery, which would involve all stakeholders"
MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that overly optimistic hopes for the resumption of gas deliveries via Nord Stream are unfounded.
"First, it has been destroyed, if we talk about Nord Stream 1. Now I would refrain from making any overly optimistic conclusions in this regard. We are very closely monitoring the situation," Peskov told reporters. He was commenting on reports that German insurers have resumed providing insurance coverage for the damaged Nord Stream, which, according to experts, gives grounds to hope that supplies may be resumed.
The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia "remains convinced that it is necessary to ensure a transparent international investigation into the acts of terrorism that resulted in the destruction of this important artery, which would involve all stakeholders."
"We remain convinced that this is a piece of pipeline infrastructure that is extremely important for Europe's energy security," he added.
When asked if Russia would be prepared to resume supplies before the perpetrators of the pipeline bombing are identified, the Kremlin spokesman replied that, "deliveries will resume when there is not only a seller, but also a buyer".
