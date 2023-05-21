City of Artyomovsk Completely Liberated — Russian Defense Ministry
In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault teams of the Wagner private military company with the support of artillery and aviation of the southern battlegroup has completed the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk, the ministry stated
© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS
MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The city of Artyomovsk has been completely liberated in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.
"In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault teams of the Wagner private military company with the support of artillery and aviation of the southern battlegroup has completed the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk," the ministry stated.
Artyomovsk is located in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and it served as a major transportation hub for the Ukrainian army’s supplies in Donbass. Fierce fighting to liberate the city started on August 1, 2022.
The battle for this city is one of the largest battles during the liberation of Donbass since 2014. Some 72,000 people lived in Artyomovsk before the battle started.
No comments:
Post a Comment