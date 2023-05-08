Iran Tackling Poverty, Social Issues in City Districts
Iran is going ahead with a nationwide program to tackle poverty in left-behind city districts.
Head of Iran’s Headquarters for Empowering City Districts Ali Aghamohammadi said on Monday that some 2,020 districts in various Iranian cities had been identified as part of a program to provide social and economic help to people in poorer neighborhoods.
Aghamohammadi, who serves as head of the economic group at the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said major Iranian government bodies have been assigned with the responsibility to empower residents in left-behind boroughs.
He said Iran’s SETAD, a powerful economic organization with charity arms, has been delivering aid to residents in 440 city districts across Iran.
The official added that Iran Red Crescent Society and the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation have also been operating in hundreds of other boroughs to provide people with financial and social assistance.
Aghamohammadi said Iran's nationwide program on city districts also seeks to introduce urban planning and infrastructure projects in neighborhoods to help tackle poverty in those areas.
