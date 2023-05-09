President Mnangagwa Describes Cde Kabasa as an Unflinching Nationalist
By Brendah Muchato
Addressing mourners today at the Burial of the Late National Hero Cde Abraham Kabasa at the National Hero Acre, His Excellency President Mnangagwa has described the Late National Hero Cde Kabasa as an unflinching nationalist who contributed to nation building in post independent Zimbabwe.
"He belonged to an early crop of ex-Detainees, War Collaborators and Restrictees whose contribution to the attainment of our independence, freedom and democracy accords him this special interment at this sacred shrine, among other luminaries of our nation. He was an unflinching nationalist, gallant war veteran and selfless patriot", President Mnangagwa said.
His Excellency was accompanied by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Cde C.D.G.N Chiwenga and ZANU PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi.
President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to draw lessons from the patriotism and persistency of Cde Kabasa.
"As we lay to rest the late National Hero, Cde Abraham Kabasa at this sacred National Shrine, for remembrance and eternal reverence; I urge Our nation, to draw lessons from the patriotism, consistency and persistency of this departed gallant son of the soil. He was loyal to his country all his life. He remained a humble, dependable and trustworthy cadre who was always ready and available to serve both the Party, ZANU PF, and our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Equally, like the collaborators of yesteryear, ngativhurei nzeve nemaziso edu within our communities: we need eyes and ears of collaboration as we scale up vigilance to protect our communities and nation against those we wish us harm", His Excellency said.
His Excellency also urged the mourners to defend the nation's Independence and consolidate democracy as well as advancing the national interest and the aspirations of all the people of Zimbabwe.
"We, who remain must continue to defend our country's independence and consolidate our democracy. We must honour them by advancing our national interests and the
aspirations of all the people of Zimbabwe. Not just for the present generation, but for posterity. Peace, love, national unity and focus, must see us accelerating our quest to lift many more of our people out of poverty and into prosperity", he said.
In addition he said, "Guided by our overarching national interests, we are embracing those who want to move forward with us in support of the realisation of our own national development priorities. "Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none".
He went on calling upon Zimbabweans to shun violence as we head towards the 2023 Harmonised General Elections.
"The 2023 Harmonised General Elections are around the corner. As patriotic Zimbabweans, we must go out in our numbers to vote in defence of the Independence brought about by cadres such as Cde Kabasa. As we prepare for the elections, I once again call upon every Zimbabwean to say No to violence. We want peace before, during and after the election period", President Mnangagwa said.
He added "In his profession, the late Cde Kabasa was patriotic and demonstrated unparalleled bravery. Us who remain must take a leaf from the life and legacy of our National Hero and serve our country with distinction in whatever our fields and professional endeavours"
The late National Hero Cde Kabasa passed on, on the 29th of April 2023, due to a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, 41 grand children and 18 great grand children.
