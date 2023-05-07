Renewed Clashes Erupt Between Army and Paramilitary Forces in South Darfur
RSF forces returning to Nyala from CAR border on March 3, 2023
May 6, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Clashes have resumed between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state on Saturday.
Since April 15, Sudan has experienced intense fighting in Khartoum and several states in the Darfur region between the army and the RSF, resulting in over 500 fatalities, thousands of injuries, and significant infrastructure damage.
In South and North Darfur states the warring parties observed a ceasefire mediated by local leaders.
According to security sources, violent clashes erupted in three Nyala neighborhoods between the army and the paramilitary forces, with both sides employing heavy weapons that caused damage to several civilian homes, although there were no reported casualties.
The sources told Sudan Tribune that the renewed violence occurred when a group of RSF forces attempted to infiltrate army warehouses in the al-Nahda neighborhood, which is under the control of the army.
The fighting caused panic among residents of the area, and some fled to the city center. The main market in Nyala also closed amid fears of further armed confrontations.
There are concerns that the renewed clashes may escalate and trigger tribal conflict in the region. There have been reports of a large deployment of tribal militants in areas controlled by the RSF to the east of Nyala, raising fears of a breakdown in security.
On April 15, violent clashes erupted in Nyala between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, resulting in over 60 civilian deaths, and the burning and looting of several markets by armed militias.
This conflict led to dividing Nyala, the second most populous city in Sudan, into two parts. The western side, which is controlled by the army, includes the government secretariat, ministries, army command, and armoires. Meanwhile, the eastern part, which is under the control of the RSF, includes Nyala airport, intelligence service buildings, and police headquarters.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and RSF has been ongoing since April 15, with intense fighting in Khartoum resulting in hundreds of deaths and massive infrastructure damage.
The negotiations between the delegations of the Sudanese army and RSF began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 6. The U.S. Saudi brokered talks aim to reach a humanitarian ceasefire.
(ST)
