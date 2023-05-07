Russian Military Suppresses 22 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea Last Night
According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, all the drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and destroyed by missile systems
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS
MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian military suppressed and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea last night, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"Air defenses detected 22 Ukrainian attack unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea last night. All the drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and destroyed by missile systems," he said.
Russia’s Su-25 aircraft destroy camouflaged Ukrainian positions, equipment
According to the Defense Ministry, the Su-25 planes conducted airstrikes and released heat flares before returning to their base airfield
MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed camouflaged Ukrainian positions and equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
"Su-25 attack aircraft have destroyed camouflaged field fortifications and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.
According to the Defense Ministry, the Su-25 planes conducted airstrikes and released heat flares before returning to their base airfield.
The ministry also posted a video of the attack on Telegram.
Russian forces hit command post of Ukraine’s 124th Territorial Defense Brigade
Also Russian forces hit a communications center of the 81st Aeromobile Brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic
MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian forces hit the command post of Ukraine’s 124th Territorial Defense Brigade and a communications center of the 81st Aeromobile Brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"The command post of the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit near the city of Kherson. A communications center of the 81st Aeromobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed near the Serebryanka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he noted.
According to Konashenkov, up to 40 Ukrainian troops were killed and five cars were destroyed in the Kherson area in the past day. Tactical and army aircraft, together with missile and artillery forces, struck 98 Ukrainian units at firing positions, as well as manpower and equipment in 119 areas.
No comments:
Post a Comment