Sudan Protests Visit of Hemetti Advisor to Juba
President Kiir (C) received Youssif Ezat RSF Commander's adviser on May 17, 2023
May 18, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan has condemned the visit of the political adviser to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to the capital of South Sudan on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry stated that it had officially lodged a protest note with the South Sudanese government regarding their permission for Yousif Ezat RSF Commander’s adviser to visit Juba.
The ministry also highlighted its objection to the adviser’s subsequent press conference, which took place in the presence of senior officials from the South Sudanese government.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further “expressed great surprise at the actions of the Government of South Sudan,” stressed the statement.
On Wednesday, the South Sudanese presidency said Ezat briefed President Salva Kiir about their views on the armed conflict with the Sudanese army.
In a press conference held with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng, the RSF envoy voiced their support for the IGAD to lead the peace process.
“The RSF acknowledged that Juba is an ideal place for the Sudanese peace talks,” he further said.
Immediately after the eruption of hostilities in Sudan on April 15, the IGAD leaders tasked South Sudanese leader Salva Kiir to visit Khartoum and to lead a mediation to end the fighting and settle the conflict.
Kiir and other African leaders however had to cancel their visit due to the security situation in Khartoum and proposed to host talks in Juba.
But, Washington and Riyadh proposed to mediate the process and chose the Red Sea town, Jeddah, as the venue of the talks.
On May 11, the two warring parties signed a declaration of commitment to protect the civilians in Sudan. Nowadays they discuss a humanitarian cessation of hostilities.
