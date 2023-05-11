Sudan Violence Threatens Political Progress in South Sudan: UN
Refugees who fled the recent conflict in Sudan (UNHCR photo)
May 9, 2023 (NEW YORK) – The ongoing fighting involving the rival military factions in Sudan is likely to derail the political progress made in neighbouring South Sudan and worsen the fragile humanitarian situation, a senior United Nations official informed the Security Council on Wednesday.
Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Department of Political and Peace building Affairs and Peace Operations was giving updates on the UN Secretary-General’s latest report on the situation in Sudan.
The 17-page report provides updates on political, security and rule-of-law developments, the potential impact of the outbreak of fighting in the Sudan and the transition of the United Nations Interim Security Forces for Abyei (UNISFA) to a United Nations multinational peacekeeping force.
“The outbreak of violence in the Sudan may deeply impact the chance for political progress on Abyei and border issues,” explained Pobee.
Security in Abyei, a disputed oil-rich border region between Sudan and South Sudan, had been a point of contention, but agreements had been reached.
On 12 January 2023, the UN official said, leaders from both countries discussed the situation in Abyei and potential measures to enhance border cooperation, including the formation of a joint security force along the common border.
“With fighting ongoing and mediation efforts underway, the United Nations will continue to support Sudan and South Sudan when dialogue on Abyei resumes,” Pobee told the Council, while adding that “The arrival of additional personnel and equipment will need to be postponed, affecting force capacity”.
Pobee said planning is currently underway to make alternative arrangements that minimize the delay while safeguarding the security of personnel and equipment.
According to the top UN official, prior to the crisis, the UN country teams in Sudan and South Sudan, with UNISFA, had finalized administrative arrangements for the Abyei Joint Programme, and had begun implementing projects to create an environment conducive to peaceful co-existence, including a nutrition centre for women and children and vocational training for youth.
“UNISFA is monitoring the potential impact of the fighting in the Sudan, such as an influx of displaced persons, the entry of armed groups into the area or the emboldening of spoilers in local inter-communal relations,” said Pobee.
“While none of these risks have materialized in a major way so far, the Mission remains alert to their possibility,” stressed the UN official, adding “With fighting ongoing and mediation efforts underway, the United Nations will continue to support the Sudan and South Sudan when dialogue on Abyei resumes.”
For her part, however, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh told the Council, adding that the conflict is jeopardizing pre-conflict stable relations between Juba and Khartoum.
“The humanitarian, security, economic and political consequences of developments in Sudan have raised concerns among the South Sudanese political leadership,” she said.
Thousands of South Sudanese hosted in Sudan are returning with a potential of another 200,000 returnees fleeing the violence “if we do not see stability returning soon,” said Tetteh.
“The priority now is to stop the fighting and to start constructive negotiations that hopefully would lead to a permanent ceasefire,” she stressed, emphasizing that her office would continue to engage with Sudan and South Sudan towards resolving outstanding issues.
Weeks of clashes between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has seen over 500 people killed and thousands of people wounded, the UN said.
