Sudan’s al-Burhan Open for Political Solution, Provided RSF Withdraw from Khartoum
Al-Burhan speaks to the Sudanese troops in Ad-Damazin on Januay 15, 2023
May 8, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Army’s Commander-in-Chief has expressed his support for a political resolution to the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on the condition that it includes the withdrawal of the militiamen from residential areas and public facilities in Khartoum.
Under the auspice of a joint -U.S.-Saudi mediation, the two warring parties in Sudan began talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the goal of ending urban warfare in Khartoum and resuming the political process towards establishing civilian rule in Sudan.
In an interview with Al-Qahera News channel on Monday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stressed the necessity of evacuating the paramilitary forces from residential neighbourhoods and service facilities, making it a precondition for accepting the ceasefire with the Rapid Support Forces.
“The ceasefire must be accompanied by the opening of roads and the evacuation of hospitals, public utilities, and other service centres such as electricity and water stations, in addition to residential neighbourhoods.”
He further reiterated the importance of finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis, highlighting the significant damage caused by military operations and the challenge of dealing with militias within residential areas and public facilities.
“We remain hopeful that a peaceful solution will bring an end to this situation,” he said before adding “We are committed to refraining from engaging in any fight with individuals who evacuate these residential neighbourhoods and relocate to camps as long as this process is part of a genuine dialogue aimed at resolving this crisis”.
He emphasized the significance of international pressure to bring the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces to withdraw its fighters from residential neighbourhoods in Khartoum and some Darfur states.
On April 15th, clashes erupted between the two parties in the southern region of Khartoum.
Both sides accused the other of initiating the attack, following unsuccessful negotiations on the integration of the Rapid Support Forces into the Sudanese army.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment