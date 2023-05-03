WFP Resumes Humanitarian Operations in Sudan Despite Continued Fighting
A WFP worker loads a bag into a truck in a WFP warehouse based in El Fasher WFP file photo
May 1, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday announced that it will resume its humanitarian operations in Sudan after a temporary suspension due to the recent outbreak of armed conflict in the country.
Following the tragic loss of three WFP team members on April 15, the organization suspended its humanitarian activities in Sudan.
According to a statement released by the organization on Monday, food distribution is expected to begin in the states of Gedaref, Gezira, Kassala, and White Nile in the coming days to provide much-needed assistance to those who have been affected by the conflict.
Due to the volatile security situation, the UN humanitarian agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and partners as they rush to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable.
“The WFP is carefully considering locations where humanitarian access is assured while taking into account security, capacity, and access-related considerations”.
The WFP acknowledges that over 15 million people were already facing severe food insecurity in Sudan before the outbreak of conflict, and these numbers are expected to increase significantly as the fighting continues.
The organization emphasizes that the best way to protect their essential humanitarian workers and the people of Sudan is for the fighting to stop.
On Sunday, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, announced that he was heading to the region to explore ways to provide humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the ongoing fighting in Sudan.
(ST)
