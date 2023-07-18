Another Event of Great Significance Recorded in Developing Strategic Force of DPRK
Test-fire of New-type ICBM Conducted
Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Guides Test-fire of ICBM Hwasongpho-18
As a part of the efforts to bolster the legitimate right to self-defence to reliably defend the security of our state and regional peace from disaster of a nuclear war and thoroughly deter the dangerous military moves of the hostile forces, the General Missile Bureau conducted the test-fire of a new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18, the core weapon system of the strategic force of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on July 12.
The test-fire was conducted according to the strategic judgment and crucial decision of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea at a grave period when the military security situation on the Korean peninsula and in the region has reached the phase of nuclear crisis beyond the Cold War era as the US and its vassal forces’ unprecedented military provocations against the DPRK have been intensified.
The US cooked up the “Washington Declaration,” a programme for nuclear confrontation with the DPRK, in April. It is openly planning to discuss the use of nuclear weapons against our state through a meeting of the US-south Korea “Nuclear Consultative Group” which will be the parent body of the US-Japan-south Korea “tripartite nuclear alliance.” It is driving the regional situation to the brink of an unprecedented nuclear war, while dispatching nuclear-powered submarine and nuclear strategic bomber to the Korean peninsula and its vicinity anytime under the pretext of increasing the “visibility” of the US strategic assets.
What is more serious is that the US is planning to reintroduce nuclear weapons into the Korean peninsula by sending a US nuclear submarine carrying strategic nukes to south Korea for the first time in 40 years while clinging to extremely provocative aerial espionage acts even by encroaching upon the sovereign territory of the DPRK.
Such military reckless moves of the US are the provocative act of aggressive character pushing the situation on the Korean peninsula to the actual situation of armed conflict from A to Z, far beyond the constant military readiness posture targeting its belligerent party, and have irreversible negative influence on the regional military and political situation and security structure.
The present situation, in which the US and south Korea’s frantic confrontation attempts that will bring a new chain of nuclear crises to the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia are nearing an intolerable critical point, requires the DPRK to put spurs to bolster the capability for self-defence and strengthening the nuclear war deterrence for self-defence in order to deter the reckless political and military provocations of the hostile forces by physical force and to impregnably defend itself.
The test-fire is an essential process aimed at further developing the strategic nuclear force of the Republic and, at the same time, serves as a strong practical warning to the enemies to clearly show them, who are making clearer the policy of nuclear threat to the DPRK, its unwavering will to overwhelmingly counter them and the entity of its physical strength, and to clearly make the enemies realize the danger and recklessness of their anti-DPRK military option once again.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, personally guided the test-fire of a new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18 on the spot.
The test-fire was aimed at re-confirming the technical creditability and operational reliability of the new-type ICBM weapon system.
In consideration of the security of the neighbouring countries and the safety of domestic in-flight multi-stage separation, the test-fire was conducted in the way of setting the first stage as a standard ballistic flight mode and the second and third stages as high-angle flight mode and of confirming the technical characteristics of every component of the weapon system in the maximum range system.
When the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un mounted the central command observation post to approve the test-fire of a new-type strategic weapon, General Kim Jong Sik issued a launch order to the Second Red Flag Company under the General Missile Bureau in charge of the test-fire mission.
The moment, a grand explosion heralding the entity of the strategic weapon fully loaded with our strength and technology blasted while shaking the whole planet, and a huge body soared into the sky, blowing off a shower of fire.
The test-fire had no negative effect on the security of the neighbouring countries.
The missile travelled up to a maximum altitude of 6 648.4 km and flew a distance of 1 001.2 km for 4 491 seconds before accurately landing on the preset area in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea.
All the new records confirmed through the test-fire proved the capability, reliability and military utility of the new-type strategic weapon system and undoubtedly verified the dependability of the nuclear strategic force of the DPRK.
The Hwasongpho-18 weapon system, equipped and operated by the strategic force of the DPRK under the long-term plan for building the state nuclear force, will perform its mission and duty as the most powerful, core main force means for thoroughly deterring and overwhelmingly responding to diverse threat of a nuclear war and provocative acts of aggression against the DPRK and reliably defending the security of the DPRK.
Expressing great satisfaction over the results of the test-fire, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said with pleasure that this eventful success which demonstrated the might of the DPRK fully equipped with the firm nuclear war deterrence for self-defence and the overwhelming offensive power serves as another important stride in developing the strategic force of the DPRK.
Noting that the present unstable situation in which the security environment on the Korean peninsula is being seriously threatened by the hostile forces every moment requires more intense efforts to implement the line of bolstering the nuclear war deterrent set forth by the Eighth Congress of the WPK, he clarified once again that there will be no change and vacillation in the strategic line and policy of the WPK and the DPRK government to steadily accelerate the development of more developed, effective and reliable weapon system.
Saying that as the reality shows, it is a recognized law that only more surprising events will be ceaselessly recorded in the DPRK’s advance for bolstering the national defence capability as the hostile forces’ military threat and challenges get ever more escalated, he reaffirmed that a series of stronger military offensive will be launched until the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors admit in despair the shameful defeat of their futile hostile policy toward the DPRK and give up their policy.
He set forth the strategic tasks facing the national defence science sector to dynamically promote the bolstering of the nuclear strategic force of the DPRK.
He extended warm congratulations and thanks to all the scientists and technicians in the national defence scientific research sector who made a history of eternal victory for the times and future through the great success in the test-fire of new strategic weapon system in the run-up to the 70th anniversary of the significant war victory day won by the great Korean people, totally shattering the myth of the “mightiness” of the US imperialists.
All the national defence scientists made a firm pledge to fulfil their weighty mission and duty they assumed before the Party, revolution, country and people.
KCNA
2023-07-13
