Adwa Museum Powerful Pan-Africanism Symbol: PM Mottley
February 15, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has lauded the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa as a powerful symbol of Pan-Africanism.
During a visit to the museum, accompanied by Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie and other officials, Mottley expressed admiration for the monument, which honors the heroes of the Ethiopian victory against colonial forces.
Mottley emphasized that the museum represents African resilience and triumph, demonstrating how collective action can overcome oppression. She believes the museum will serve as an inspiration for African unity and shared purpose.
She also noted the strong connection between Ethiopia and Barbados, highlighting the progress in their bilateral relations and expressing her warm welcome to Ethiopia.
Mayor Adanech Abiebie expressed gratitude to Mottley for laying a wreath at the Adwa Heroes Monument and visiting the museum. She relayed that Mottley described the Adwa victory as a source of pride and a testament to Pan-Africanism for all Black people.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Prime Minister Mottley at Bole International Airport upon her arrival for an official working visit. “I am pleased to welcome Prime Minister Mia Mottley of the Republic of Barbados to Ethiopia,” PM Abiy stated in a social media post.
BY MESERET BEHAILU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025
