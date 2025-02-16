Russian Forces Liberate Six Communities in Donbass Region Over Week — Top Brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,730 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 26 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated six communities in the Donbass region over the week of February 8-14 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and liberated the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Yasenovoye, Vodyanoye Vtoroye and Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops hammer energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises over week
Russian troops delivered 14 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the week, the ministry reported.
"Over the week of February 8-14, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 14 combined strikes by high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting gas and power supply infrastructure sites that support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, and also Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises," the ministry said.
In addition, the strikes targeted ammunition, fuel and lubricants depots of the Ukrainian army, the infrastructure of military airfields, the sites for assembling and storing attack unmanned aerial vehicles and training their operators, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 2,590 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 2,590 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy tanks in the Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.
"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, a tank brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
In the Kharkov frontline area, Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on a motorized infantry brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and two territorial defense brigades, it said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week totaled more than 2,590 personnel, 18 tanks, 110 armored combat vehicles, 147 motor vehicles and 39 field artillery guns, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,480 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy tanks and 25 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,480 personnel, seven tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, including 11 foreign-made vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, 35 field artillery guns and 10 electronic warfare stations, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed 21 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,325 casualties on Ukrainian army over week
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 17 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on formations of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,325 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns, including five Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,730 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,730 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 26 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of six mechanized and two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 3,730 personnel, three tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 26 armored combat vehicles, 36 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns, among them seven Western-made weapons, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,000 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 33 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade and five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,005 personnel, three tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and 33 field artillery guns, among them 12 NATO weapons, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 440 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 40 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russian air defenses destroy 725 Ukrainian UAVs, 28 HIMARS rockets over week
Russian air defense forces shot down 725 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 11 Hammer smart bombs and 28 HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.
"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a JDAM guided aerial bomb and 28 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, 11 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system and 725 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Russian forces capture over 20 Ukrainian soldiers in week
Russian forces captured more than 20 Ukrainian soldiers over the week, the ministry reported.
"During the week, 24 Ukrainian service members surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 653 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 43,342 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 surface-to-air missile systems, 21,450 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,517 multiple rocket launchers, 21,721 field artillery guns and mortars and 31,674 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
No comments:
Post a Comment