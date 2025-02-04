Belarus’ Election Commission Confirms Lukashenko’s Victory in Presidential Election
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Central Election Commission (CEC) has officially endorsed the final results of the January 26 presidential election and confirmed Alexander Lukashenko as the victor.
According to the CEC’s final data, Lukashenko won 86.82% of votes. He was followed by Sergey Syrankov with 3.21%. Next were Oleg Gaidukevich (2.02%), Anna Kanopatskaya (1.86%), and Alexander Khizhnyak (1.74%). Some did not cast their ballot for any of these candidates, a total of 3.60% of voters. Out of around 6.9 million eligible voters, 85.69% of citizens came to the polls.
"No complaints about violations of electoral laws capable of impacting the outcome of the election were received either from citizens or observers during the voting and vote counting," CEC chairman Igor Karpenko said.
During his election campaign, Lukashenko emphasized the need to protect Belarus in the face of modern challenges, highlighting security as a top priority. He argued that strong governance and a robust state are essential to maintaining stability. While asserting that Belarus poses no threat to any nation and maintains a defensive military policy, he stressed the country's readiness to defend itself if attacked. To this end, he called for continued modernization of the armed forces, the development of domestic advanced weaponry, and close military cooperation with Russia under existing international agreements to ensure national security.
As for the country’s foreign policy, the head of state stated his intention to continue building on strategic partnerships with Russia and China, make efforts to resume dialogue with the West and normalize relations with the Belarus' neighbors. Lukashenko also aims to find new partners to work with, expand the country’s presence in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and explore new opportunities within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
The Belarusian leader also promised to build a sustainable and efficient socio-economic system in the country. In his words, the country needs new technologies, to grow its manufacturing industry, and end corruption. He emphasized the importance of integrating digital economy principles and intelligent production management systems using domestic software solutions. Furthermore, he underscored the need for unity within Belarusian society, while expressing a commitment to fostering mutual understanding with those holding different views.
