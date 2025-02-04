Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter Jet
© AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force 27 plane," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops in past day
Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an energy facility supporting the Ukrainian army’s operations, the infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops, storage sites and places of preparing unmanned aerial vehicles for launch, and also amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 146 areas," the ministry said.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 35 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Russia’s Battlegroup North operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Udy and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 35 personnel and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle and five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Borovaya, Kupyansk, Zagoruikovka and Zelyony Gai in the Kharkov Region, Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 300 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven pickup trucks and five field artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Anklav electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlement of Dronovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Predtechino, Chasov Yar, Dachnoye and Ulakly in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and four motor vehicles, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 520 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Lysovka, Kotlino, Dimitrov, Uspenovka, Yasenovoye and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 520 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and two artillery guns, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade and two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Razdolnoye, Burlatskoye, Novosyolka, Vesyoloye, Novopol and Dneproenergiya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 150 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 70 personnel, eight motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russian air defenses destroy 199 Ukrainian UAVs, seven HIMARS rockets over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 199 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 199 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 124 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 653 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 42,338 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 21,007 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,513 multiple rocket launchers, 21,190 field artillery guns and mortars and 31,149 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
