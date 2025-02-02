Canada, Mexico Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods After Trump's 25% Levy
By Global Times
Feb 02, 2025 12:19 PM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that Canada will impose 25 percent tariffs on C$155 billion ($106.5 billion) worth of US goods in retaliation for the newly imposed US tariffs.
The move comes after US President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports on Saturday, set to take effect on Tuesday.
Trudeau specified that C$30 billion in tariffs will be implemented starting Tuesday, with the remaining C$125 billion taking effect in 21 days.
Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Saturday that she has instructed her economy minister to implement tariff and non-tariff measures to defend her country's interests in response to the US imposing sweeping tariffs on Mexican goods, according to Reuters.
In a lengthy post on X, Sheinbaum emphasized that her government is not seeking confrontation with its northern neighbor but rather aims to prioritize collaboration and dialogue.
Mexico has been preparing possible retaliatory tariffs against imports from the US, ranging from 5 percent to 20 percent, on pork, cheese, fresh produce, as well as manufactured steel and aluminum, according to sources familiar with the matter. The auto industry would initially be exempt, they said, according to Reuters.
In her post, Sheinbaum also rejected as "slander" the allegation by the White House that drug cartels have an alliance with the Mexican government.
No comments:
Post a Comment