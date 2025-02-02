China Firmly Deplores and Opposes US Tariff Move: China's FM, MOFCOM, CCPIT
By Global Times
Feb 02, 2025 07:53 PM
Photo: VCG
In response to the US imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that China firmly deplores and opposes this move and will take necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.
China's position is firm and consistent. Trade and tariff wars have no winners. The US' unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO rules. This move cannot solve the US' problems at home and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world, the ministry added.
China has one of the strictest and most thorough drug control policies in the world. The fentanyl crisis is a US issue. In a humanitarian spirit, China has supported US efforts to address fentanyl crisis. At the US' request, China became the first country in 2019 to officially list the entire class of fentanyl substances. China and the US have engaged in extensive anti-drug cooperation with notable results, which are widely recognized. The US should address its fentanyl crisis objectively and rationally, rather than using tariffs to pressure other nations. Additional tariffs are not constructive and will undermine future cooperation on drug control, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
China is one of the world's toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation. Fentanyl is an issue for the US. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill, China has given support to the US's response to this issue. At the US's request, China announced back in 2019 the decision to officially schedule fentanyl-related substances as a class. We are the first country in the world to do so. China has conducted counternarcotics cooperation with the US side in a broad-based way. The achievements we have made are there for all to see, the ministry emphasized.
The US needs to view and solve its own fentanyl issue in an objective and rational way instead of threatening other countries with arbitrary tariff hikes. Additional tariffs are not constructive and bound to affect and harm the counternarcotics cooperation between the two sides in the future, the ministry said, noting that China calls on the US to correct its wrongdoings, maintain the hard-won positive dynamics in the counternarcotics cooperation, and promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relationship.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday to impose a 10-percent tariff on goods imported from China. According to the executive order, the US also imposed a 25-percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada.
China will file a lawsuit with the WTO regarding the wrongful practices of the US in imposing tariffs on Chinese goods and will take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its rights and interests, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in a statement on Sunday. "China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods," the ministry said.
The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US seriously violates WTO rules. It does not contribute to resolving its own issues, but also undermines normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US, read the MOFCOM statement.
China hopes that the US will view and address its own issues, such as fentanyl, in an objective and rational manner, instead of using tariffs as a coercive measure against other nations, the MOFCOM said.
China urges the US to correct its erroneous practices, meet the Chinese side halfway, confront issues directly, engage in candid dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences based on equality, mutual benefit, and respect, according to the MOFCOM.
The latest US trade protectionist measure has drawn widespread opposition both domestically and internationally, according to Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.
China's trade promotion agency, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), issued a statement on Sunday evening, expressing deep regret and strong opposition from China's industrial and business sectors regarding the US action.
The unilateral tariff hike by the US severely violates WTO rules and will force US companies and consumers to bear the cost. It disrupts normal trade and economic cooperation between China and impacts the stability of the global supply chain, a spokesperson said in the statement. There are no winners in trade and tariff wars, the spokesperson said, calling on the US to halt its erroneous actions and collaborate with other nations to promote global economic stability and growth as well as to inject stability and positive energy to global economic development.
