Crimes of Kiev Forces in Kursk Region Should be Recognized as Genocide — Official
Head of We Are With Russia, the Zaporozhye Region's public movement Vladimir Rogov Alexander Polegenko/TASS
MELITOPOL, February 14. /TASS/. The war crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces against civilians in the Kursk region should be recognized as acts of genocide, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, told TASS.
"In addition to the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, which is well-known, there are cases in Korenevo, where civilians were shot in cars, and liberated Nikolayevo-Daryino, where the militants of the Ukrainian armed forces killed all the men. These crimes should be recognized as genocide, which has already been done in many Russian regions in relation to the crimes of German troops during the Great Patriotic War," Rogov said following the round table titled "Genocide of the civilian population during the Nazi occupation - a repetition of history."
According to the official, the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the region correspond to the anti-Russian policy of the Ukrainian regime since 2014.
"This is a continuation of the ideology of "Crimea must be Ukrainian or uninhabited," then there were Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, now the Nazis have revealed all their plans and actions in the Kursk region for genocide - and this is precisely genocide - because they are killing Russian people only because they are Russian. These are peaceful people who did not offer any resistance," he noted.
War crimes of Ukrainian armed forces in Kursk region
In late January, fighters of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade liberated Nikolayevo-Daryino from Ukrainian forces. There were still peaceful Russian citizens there who did not have time to evacuate when the area was captured by units of the Ukrainian armed forces in August 2024. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian armed forces killed almost all the men in this settlement.
In February, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported that investigators had established the involvement of at least five servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in crimes against civilians in the Russkoye Porechnoye village. They are suspected of killing 22 civilians, whose bodies were hidden in the basements of rural houses, as well as raping eight women. Investigative actions carried out in the village indicate the mass nature of the crimes of Ukrainian militants.
In August 2024, when the massive attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Kursk region began, Ukrainian servicemen shot at civilian cars with local residents on the bridge in the Korenevka district who were trying to evacuate.
