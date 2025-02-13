Russian Troops Liberate Vodyanoye Vtoroye Community in Donbass Region Over Past Day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility
MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Vodyanoye Vtoroye in the Donbass region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Vodyanoye Vtoroye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, six motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade and an air assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kutkovka, Kondrashovka, Boguslavka, Novaya Kruglyakovka and Zelyony Gai in the Kharkov Region, Novolyubovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kolodezi, Yampolovka and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 220 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and seven field artillery guns, among them three NATO weapons, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and Foreign Legion formations in areas near the settlements of Nikiforovka, Zvanovka, Pereyezdnoye, Raigorodok, Vasyukovka, Privolye, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Ivanopolye and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, three pickup trucks and four field artillery guns, including a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Lenina, Baranovka, Zverevo, Udachnoye, Kotlino, Nadezhdinka and Novoandreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 510 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and four pickup trucks, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and two field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, including a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy artillery guns, including a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bogatyr, Burlatskoye, Komar, Skudnoye and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 140 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoberislav, Kazatskoye, Tokarevka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 70 personnel, eight motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Battlegroup Dnepr units destroyed two ammunition depots and two electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops over day
Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, ports and UAV assembly workshops over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s military airfield and port infrastructure facilities, workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and lubricants storage sites of the Ukrainian army and amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 146 areas," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses destroy 202 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over day
Russian air defense forces shot down 202 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, three HIMARS rockets and three Hammer smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down a JDAM guided aerial bomb and three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 202 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 653 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 43,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 592 surface-to-air missile systems, 21,314 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,515 multiple rocket launchers, 21,627 field artillery guns and mortars and 31,528 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
