Expropriation Act: ANC Slams AfriForum for Misinformation & Fearmongering
In a social media post on Sunday, Trump accused South Africa of "committing human rights violations, treating certain groups very badly - and of confiscating land".
African National Congress (ANC)
An African National Congress (ANC) flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress is blaming civil society group AfriForum for misinformation and fearmongering about the Expropriation Act that has prompted US President Donald Trump to pull the plug on financial aid to South Africa.
Its main Government of National Unity (GNU) partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), however, said it will support efforts by the multi-party government to clarify the situation with the Trump administration that the act does not make provision for the arbitrary expropriation of land.
The ANC said it believes president Trump's edict on aid to South Africa - is a direct result of AfriForum's efforts to mislead the global community.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said it's unacceptable that the lobby group continues to seek external intervention in the domestic policies of a sovereign nation.
"Their campaign is not about justice, but about blocking economic transformation and maintaining an oppressive status quo."
Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said fair compensation in expropriation is guaranteed under section 25 of the constitution.
He said it would be a tragedy if the US's funding towards HIV/AIDS treatment programme is pulled because of the distortion of facts.
"Property rights are foundational to the success of our economy, and the DA will always fight to ensure they are fully protected," said DA spokesperson, Willie Aucamp.
Meanwhile, uMkhonto weSizwe Party spokesperson, Nhlamula Ndlela said his party continues to view the Expropriation Act as a cop-out and a facade that won’t lead to meaningful land redress.
