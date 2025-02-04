Mantashe Says South Africa Must Adopt Tit-for-tat Approach Over Diplomatic Spat with US
After the promulgation of the Expropriation Act, Trump took to social media, calling for an investigation into what he has called a massive human rights violation.
Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe has called on African countries to withhold their minerals in the face of threats by US President Donald Trump.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe has called on African countries to withhold their minerals in the face of threats by US President Donald Trump.
After the promulgation of the Expropriation Act, Trump took to social media, calling for an investigation into what he has called a massive human rights violation.
However, South African leaders are not taking the threats lying down.
In a post on social media platform, X - President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the country's constitutional democracy and rebutted Trump’s false claims.
Tit for tat is how Mantashe believes South Africa should handle the diplomatic spat with the United States.
The country woke up to Trump’s announcement of an end to future funding for the country, claiming that land was being confiscated and certain classes of people were being ill-treated citing the Expropriation Act recently signed into law by Ramaphosa.
But Mantashe told dignitaries and investors at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town that if they don’t give us money, let’s not give them minerals.
The minister called for Africa to unite amid the threats and not cower in fear.
He labelled Africa as the world’s largest mining jurisdiction but lamented the poverty on the continent and called for change.
No comments:
Post a Comment